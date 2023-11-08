The smart watch sector has definitely taken off, and almost everyone now has, if not a smartwatch, at least an activity bracelet that measures things like steps, heart rate or sleep quality.

That said, not everyone wants to spend 100 or 200 euros on a watch, but fortunately it is not necessary either since there are some brands that are committed to low cost, especially in a store specialized in precisely that: AliExpress.

This is where one of the bargains of the moment is found: the Zeblade Stratos 2 reduced to only 40 euros and with fast shipping from Spain, a bargain that has already placed it as one of the best-selling products on AliExpress in Spain.

It is not surprising at all, and it has the same price as many smart bracelets. For example, the Xiaomi Band 8 costs practically that in Spain, and it is still a bracelet.

In the case of the Zeblade Stratos 2, it has an AMOLED screen, GPS and multisport modewith an application that looks quite good when it comes to processing and displaying all the data that the watch collects both during physical activity and during sleep or night rest.

It has a heart rate monitor and it doesn’t stop there, it also measures SpO2, running pace and many more data that are useful on a daily basis and that, of course, are out of the reach of practically all watches in the same range. prices, and synchronize notifications from the mobile phone.

Battery life depends a lot on how you use it, as with all smartwatches. In this case it can even reach 25 days, although the GPS will make it last much less. As it has a screen with Always On mode, it has the advantage of barely consuming energy when it is at rest.

It has been included in the store’s Choice program, which are products that are in a Spanish warehouse and that have a delivery commitment in five days maximum. If it has not arrived by then, you will receive discount coupons every day as compensation.

With these conditions it is clear that they have little to envy the best-known stores on the national scene, such as Amazon or PcComponentes, with the extra interest of having access to an unlimited supply of units of all types of devices from China.

