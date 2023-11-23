It has been exactly 53 years since Seiko launched the first quartz wristwatch, the Quartz-Astron 35SQ. “One day, all watches will be like this,” said the slogan of the product that would end up causing a real stir. earthquake in the watch sector. Swiss mechanical watches, which until then had dominated the world, began to lose ground to mechanical watches from brands established in Japan.

Decades later, smartwatches ate up a huge share of the traditional wristwatch market. Far from disappearing, these analog heart devices are still alive, and not only that, they also want to reinvent themselves. The underlying technology has remained practically intact for more than five decades. The maxim “If it works, why change it?” has reasons to be obsolete in this case.

The world of hybrid watches cries out for new technology

The clocks have been updated over time. Today we see many proposals with needles that include smartwatch features. So we can have an accessory with a classic design and pedometer, heart rate monitoring and sleep control. Now, if we want to reduce the size of the case we run into a huge problem: typical quartz components take up too much space.

This is because Lavet type engines have miniaturization limits. What if we could invent a new type of engine? The French company SilMach believes it is possible. In fact, it is working on a silicon microelectromechanical system (MEMS) to develop a completely new wristwatch motor that promises to be twice as small and three times more efficient than traditional ones.





Quartz-Astron 35SQ





The Time Charger

If this concept manages to prosper, it could not only bring great benefits to standard watches, but also to hybrids, allowing a reduction in their size or granting space in the box to include other components. The good news is that the project is moving forward and we could soon see commercial products with this new technology, a change in more than five decades in the watch industry.





SilMach high-speed hybridization process machinery to integrate silicon chips with an accuracy of approximately 3 microns

SilMach technology is based on the MEMS architecture of the French engineer Patrice Minotti, whose work arose from the first electrostatic motor using integrated circuits designed by Richard Muller in the 1990s. It works with moving combs that, as a result of the voltage applied by the battery included in the clock, they move by electrostatic attraction and operate the clock hands.

SilMach has manufactured a watch with this type of technology, The Time Charger, although it is a limited version of 1,850 euros. The firm hopes to continue developing this technology to bring it to other manufacturers. An important point to keep in mind is that these watches will be economical enough to achieve mass deployment in the future. In time we will know.

Images: EPSON | SilMach

