This week in Slovenia, a law approved in September came into force that provides for the reimbursement and cancellation of tens of thousands of fines issued during the most critical phases of the coronavirus pandemic. The fines concerned violations of restrictions introduced by the government of conservative and populist Prime Minister Janez Janša, such as the obligation to wear a mask, both outdoors and indoors. The rules established by Janša’s government had been judged unconstitutional already in 2022, with the result that now more than 60 thousand fines will be reimbursed, as was promised in the election campaign by the current progressive Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Between March 2020 and May 2022, the Slovenian Janša government had imposed very severe measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic: among these there were major limitations on freedom of movement, curfews for prolonged periods and fines worth hundreds of euros for behaviors that in other countries were not prohibited or at least tolerated, such as taking off the mask outdoors for a few minutes even during periods in which it was mandatory. Within two years, approximately 62 thousand fines had been issued for violations of these measures, for a total of 5.7 million euros.

In November 2020, the photo of a rider who was fined by two policemen because he had taken off his mask for a few minutes outdoors to eat a burek, a pastry filled with cheese and vegetables, was widely circulated on social media and in Slovenian newspapers. while he rested between one delivery and another. The fine amounted to 400 euros and the case had become an example of the intransigence of the police and the government.

I have a question for @vladaRS: Those who work in the field and outdoors, where can they eat their lunch? Can they eat it in front of the grocery store? And the forester, he has to come back from the field? Can we eat burek from Nobel? Does anyone else think this measure is crazy? pic.twitter.com/XATPMJT6nE — Nastja Škopac (@nastja_skopac) November 14, 2020

For months, part of the population and the left-wing parties, which were in opposition at the time, had protested against the application of the rules introduced by Janša’s government, claiming that they were a pretext to limit people’s freedom. Then, in May 2022, a ruling from the Slovenian Constitutional Court deemed the way in which these rules had been formulated and applied to be unconstitutional, establishing that they entailed a violation of the human rights of Slovenian citizens, and in particular their right to privacy. In the meantime, however, 30 percent of the fines, equal to approximately 1.7 million euros, had already been paid.

The rules remained in force until June 2022, when they were abolished by the new center-left government, which took office after the parliamentary elections won by the progressive Freedom Movement party of the current prime minister Golob.

The promise to put an end to the restrictions and cancel all the fines issued up to that point had been one of the main points of the Freedom Movement’s electoral campaign: the Slovenian Minister of Justice, Dominika Švarc Pipan, clarified that in addition to reimbursing the fines, the law will automatically cancel infringements. Švarc Pipan added that the government’s goal is to restore citizens’ trust in institutions and the rule of law, which she said “has been significantly undermined by the use of excessive and unconstitutional repression during the pandemic.”

The entry into force of the new law was greeted with skepticism by the opposition. Janez Janša’s Slovenian Democratic Party defended itself by claiming that it had approved rules that followed the guidelines of the European Union and the World Health Organization on how to limit the spread of the pandemic. Other opposition MPs objected that the automatic cancellation of fines would make no difference between those who received a fine because the police had been too intransigent and those who had voluntarily violated the law, endangering the population in a situation of emergency.

Švarc Pipan replied, however, that fines relating to violations committed by people who had engaged in violent behavior nor those that had caused problems for the community, such as traffic interruptions, would not be reimbursed.