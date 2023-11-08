Today it is quite common to have dozens of services on the network that we access when necessary, such as our social networks or access to online banking.

To do this, we have to enter a series of credentials such as email and a password, a password which, unfortunately, most of the time, is very easy for hackers to crack.

Now, according to experts in cybersecurity Keep Security, A password is considered easy to crack when it contains six letters or characterssince a hacker could access your account in just a few seconds.

Cybersecurity experts They recommend that the password be at least 16 charactersand also use a combination of lowercase and uppercase letters, but not only that, also enter some numbers and also symbols.

“A password that is six characters long and includes at least one capital letter, a number, and a symbol can be cracked instantly with tools used by hackers.” cybercriminals”, dijo Keep Security.

“While a 16-character password that includes at least one capital letter, a number and a symbol, those tools would take a billion years to crack,” they add.

Other cybersecurity tips

Sometimes for convenience, we tend to use the same access credentials to access our different online accounts, for example email and also our access to a social network. This is a serious error.

If cybercriminals end up decrypting access to one account, they could also access the remaining ones.

On the other hand, experts recommend that we do not store passwords on a website.

They also comment that we never give access to our computer to people we do not know because in the end they could gain access to all our accounts.

And while it may be tempting, let’s never sync all our passwords when our favorite browser asks us to.