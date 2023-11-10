There has been an uptick in these messaging app scams lately and it may put an end to the hijacking our WhatsApp account.

Your WhatsApp account in danger

The National Police and the Civil Guard are warning of a rebound of the so-called six-digit scam. This is basically a maneuver to gain control of our messaging application account and thus hijack our WhatsApp.

The modus operandi is not particularly sophisticated, but it is very effective against those who are more careless or trusting. Victims receive a WhatsApp message (usually from someone who has already been kidnapped). This usually gives a feeling of confidence since it is a contact from our agenda who tells you that he or she has sent you by mistake. a 6-digit code via SMS and if it can be passed urgently.

That contact has not sent the code, but has tried to log in and that code is necessary to verify you in the system. If the victim falls for the deception and facilitates it, the impersonator you gain account control on your device and with it access to all the groups to which the victim belongs, as well as access to all their contacts.

The situation is worsened by receiving complaints from victims who have forwarded the verification code through Facebook and Instagram, losing control of these platforms as well. Given this scenario, it is urgent on the part of the security forces to raise awareness about the importance of do not share verification codes.

If a contact needs that verification code, they will not be able to choose where to receive it. Furthermore, that SMS that you would have forwarded to us would arrive with your contact information, not in the name of WhatsApp. As we say, it’s a really basic scam where we are giving a third party the option to verify itself facing the service, but many people still bite.

Tips to avoid falling into a scam

In addition to the rule written in stone that we should have of never sharing an SMS with a verification code (if you haven’t asked for it, be triple suspicious), there is another series of tips to strengthen our security.

Also do not click on links or suspicious links, and above all that someone, even if it is a supposedly trusted friend or family member, forwards us. Likewise, pay attention to WhatsApp messages from unusual contacts. These, after having disappeared for a while, coincidentally usually start the conversation with a greeting and then inform us that they have sent us a verification code by mistake.

Simply, in the event of behavior of this type, we will not answer and we will notify that person so that they know that they may be a victim of their mobile phone being hacked. If it is too late and you have stung, you must send an email to the messaging application to the following address: support@whatsapp.com with the following: ‘Deactivation of my +34 account (as long as you are in Spain) and telephone number’. This way, you can prevent your number linked to WhatsApp from being used for fraudulent purposes and later recover it yourself.