Italy you can’t hide: is among the most anticipated teamsif not the most awaited, of the Six Days of Enduro 2023. The results of recent years, unmatched by other nations, place it as a point of reference in the oldest off-road motorcycle competition, the first edition of which was held in 1913. 2021 and 2022 have always seen our country at the top: in Rivanazzano the enplein with the conquest of the Trophy and the Junior Trophy; in France, twelve months later, the encore with the young players and the incredible second place with the senior national team.

Tomorrow Italy will start the 97th edition of the match with new formations. Andrea Verona (GasGas, #20), Kevin Cristino (Fantic, #21), Morgan Lesiardo (Sherco, #22) and Samuele Bernardini (Honda, #23) they will be involved in the Trophy. Valentino Corsi (Fantic, #24), Manolo Morettini (Honda, #25) and Enrico Rinaldi (GasGas, #26) they will line up in the Junior Trophy. Riccardo Fabris (Husqvarna, #701)initially selected as a reserve for the Junior Trophy, will race in the Club Team Award.

The Six Days of Enduro 2023 officially began last night with the Opening Ceremony held outside the Bicentenary Theatre. The 350 registered drivers were welcomed on stage and applauded by the public, who participated in the event with great enthusiasm. Italy, led by IMF President Giovanni Copioli, which landed yesterday in Argentina, was welcomed with incredible passion on stage. This morning the Italian athletes carried out the technical and administrative checks and the photo shoot.

“We are on the eve of the Six Days of Enduro,” declares the President Copioli. “The riders and all the staff have worked hard to be ready for this event and we are all eagerly awaiting the start of the race. We are aware that we are among the big favorites in the Trophy and the team to beat in the Junior Trophy and this does not scare us, on the contrary it gives us energy and confidence. Bad luck, in such a long competition, can play its role but we think about giving our best to confirm ourselves as a reference. I will follow the boys Speciale by Speciale, as a fan and with the intention of making them feel all the support possible.”

On days 1 and 2 the race will take place over two laps of three Special Stages each for a total distance of 226 kilometres. The route of the third and fourth day will cover 230 kilometers with, also in this case, two laps of three stages each. Same distance on the fifth day but in different scenarios. Saturday’s cross-country heat will be held at the Aser International Circuit. The paddock is located at the San Juan Villicum Autodrome. All information on the race is available here.