Since October 7, the day of Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians, 158 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, by Israeli soldiers or settlers. The response of the Israeli government and army to the October 7 attacks was concentrated on the Gaza Strip and on the border with Lebanon, but military operations have also increased significantly in the West Bank. In one month, more Palestinians were killed in the West Bank than in the last year, which was already the worst of the last twenty.

Violence was on the rise even before the outbreak of the war with Hamas, but since then it has grown further and consistently: Palestinians have mostly been killed by soldiers, but an increasing number of incidents of violence have been caused by armed civilians , belonging to the most extremist groups of Israeli settlers. Since October 7, some have sought revenge for Hamas’ attacks on civilians, others have simply exploited the situation and a substantial indifference – and in some cases support – from the Israeli army. Eight Palestinians, including a child, were killed by the settlers, perpetrators of 200 different attacks, according to UN data: several dozen were injured and over 150 properties were damaged or destroyed.

Yonatan Kanonich of Yesh Din, an independent Israeli organization that monitors Israeli settlements in the West Bank, told the Economist: “If before the soldiers did nothing to protect Palestinians from attacks, now they join the settlers in carrying them out. It is no longer even possible to distinguish between soldiers and settlers: civilians now wear military uniforms or clothes, and everyone is armed, they are now the same thing.”

How the West Bank is governed

The West Bank region is located between Israel, Jordan and the Dead Sea and was militarily occupied by Israel in 1967, with the Six Day War. Today on paper it is controlled by the Palestinian Authority and therefore by Fatah, the party of the President of the Authority Mahmoud Abbas, but in reality Israel exercises almost total power over the territory: Palestinian citizens are subject to Israeli military law and rather widespread control , with frequent checkpoints and military blockades.

Since 1967, many Israeli colonies have been created in the West Bank, i.e. settlements of Israeli citizens on Palestinian territory, considered illegal by the vast majority of the international community. Over the years, right-wing governments led by Netanyahu have progressively expanded them. Today there are just under 300 colonies, in which around 700 thousand Israelis live: 200 thousand are in East Jerusalem, the others in the West Bank.

The 1993 Oslo agreements (with which for the first time Israel and Palestine recognized each other as legitimate interlocutors and which should have started a process to put an end to the conflict) provided for three different jurisdictions, intended as temporary, in different areas of the West Bank: a 18 percent (area A, dark blue on the map) was under the control of the Palestinian Authority, 22 percent was under joint control (area B, light blue), the remaining 60 percent was under Israeli control (area C, in yellow). Most Palestinians live in the first two areas, which however do not have territorial continuity, but are interrupted by sectors controlled by the Israelis and by roads that Palestinians cannot travel.

Around 600 thousand Palestinians live in the areas controlled by the Israelis: a third of the communities do not have access to an elementary school (children have to walk long distances to reach them), 70 percent of the homes are not connected to the water network, half of the population it is far from basic medical facilities: to reach them you have to travel a long way or pass various checkpoints.

The Palestinian Authority independently controls a very small part of the West Bank and acts in collaboration with the Israeli army for the rest. In many areas its security forces, estimated at around 10 thousand soldiers and agents, have no jurisdiction and no freedom of movement: this is also why it is widely unpopular among Palestinians. It is perceived as incapable of defending the population, collaborating with Israel and widely corrupt. The Palestinian Authority is an expression of Fatah, the main secular and moderate party on the Palestinian political scene, led by the 87-year-old Mahmoud Abbas, also known as Abu Mazen.

The United States, through Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressed the hope on Wednesday that at the end of the war the government of the Gaza Strip will be unified with that of the West Bank, under the control of the Palestinian Authority. The project seems complex also due to the great unpopularity of Fatah, which has not organized elections since 2006 to avoid a probable success of Hamas also in the West Bank.

The settlers’ weapons

In this already highly unbalanced context, the installation of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history has given new impetus and new ambitions to Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The Netanyahu government has transformed large parts of the Israeli army into a sort of “private militia” to defend the settlers, and extensive powers and delegations over the West Bank have been granted to ultranationalist or far-right exponents, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Non-governmental organizations and Palestinian residents are increasingly denouncing indiscriminate raids by settlers and soldiers, which in their opinion represent a coordinated plan to scare and expel the Palestinians: 13 Palestinian settlements near Hebron were abandoned following the repeated violence, never prosecuted by the authorities.

Last month, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir launched a program to supply Israeli settlers with weapons to “protect settlements and cities.” The project has also worried the United States: the Israeli government has in fact turned to American companies to purchase 24 thousand automatic and semi-automatic weapons: a total order worth 34 million dollars, which requires approval from the State Department. Israel announced that the weapons would be used by the police force, but the US government imposed further checks, fearing that they would instead be distributed to settlers.

The lands of the shepherds

Over the years, Israeli colonies have become larger thanks to a progressive increase in population and the continuous construction of houses. In recent years, international NGOs and media have identified a new method to obtain quicker control over large portions of land, linked to pastoralism. Large portions of the West Bank are in fact occupied by fields and hills used by Palestinian shepherds with their flocks.

Shepherds often live in small isolated communities and these small villages are increasingly attacked by armed settlers, who intimidate and set fire to homes and structures, forcing residents to abandon the areas. Other times, Palestinian flocks are denied access to fields or water, and those areas are occupied by Israeli shepherds. In the last year alone, with this method the settlers would have occupied 110 square kilometers of land thanks to the “shepherds’ outposts”: the original settlements of the Israeli settlers in 1967 occupied a total of 80 square kilometers. Kerem Navot, an NGO that monitors settler activities in the West Bank, believes that in five years settlers have taken control of areas equivalent to 6 percent of the entire West Bank.

The increase in tension

Israel maintains control over the area thanks to a 700-kilometer barrier that divides the West Bank from its territory and using almost 150 fixed checkpoints on internal roads. Since the beginning of the war, Israeli forces have arrested around 1,500 people in the West Bank, where there has also been an increase in arms trafficking from Jordan. In recent days, various governments, including the US and British ones, have invited Israel to take concrete actions to limit settler violence, underlining the risk of a “new intifada”, i.e. a widespread uprising accompanied by intense and violent clashes.