SONY has long wanted to make a movie about The Sinister Six and now it could become a reality.

The team of characters called The Sinister Six are a group of Marvel villains who have one thing in common: Odian a Spider-Man. Furthermore, the great hero always defeats them, so they have no choice but to band together to be able to finish him off or at least make things difficult for him.

SONY has always wanted to make a movie about them, in fact, the post-credits scene of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) hinted at it. But since they never made the third installment, the idea was put on hold.

Now they want it to come true.

For a while now, SONY has been handling Marvel characters related to Spider-Man like Venom and Morbius. But also, Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web will premiere. So, they could put them together in a movie called The Sinister Six. At least that’s what Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman claims.

For now, we don’t know who will form the team, but they could bring together Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius (Jared Leto), The Vulture (Michael Keaton), Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Rhino (Alessandro Nivola) and Scorpion (Michael Mando).

SONY’s Sinister Six The only thing is that if they don’t face Spider-Man, it’s not clear what the movie would be about. I imagine they will present a superior villain or perhaps Spider-Woman / Jessica Drew. But, these movie versions of Venom, Morbius, and Kraven seem to be more heroes than villains.

Although, it would be logical that they would see faces with the protagonists of Madame Web such as Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon and Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin. As we can see, SONY has several interesting options.

Madame Web (cordonpress)

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for news of the next time Tom Holland’s Spider-Man makes an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Supposedly it will be in a fourth installment or in Avengers 5 or 6.

But tell me your opinion: Do you want to see a Sinister Six movie? What characters would you like to form the group? Does this movie make sense without Spider-Man? What is clear is that if they manage to make it a reality it will be quite a bombshell.

Release dates for upcoming SONY/Marvel movies.

Madame Web – February 16, 2024.Kraven, the Hunter – August 30, 2024.Venom 3 – November 8, 2024.

Which of the 3 are you most looking forward to seeing? Leave me your comments in the opinion section.