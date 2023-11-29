The launch of The Sims 5 has all fans of the saga totally hooked. And it seems that Animal Crossing will be its greatest reference.

The Sims 5 is going to be like Animal Crossing. The avalanche of rumors about the project known as Project Rene has been fairly quiet so far. Of course, there is not much information from Electronic Arts. However, a recent interview with Lyndsay Pearson has offered some light on the highly anticipated game. Pearson talked about the approach to multiplayer, explaining that it’s not about mixing strangers into a world. Quite the opposite. Apparently they want to allow friends to play together

The direct inspiration is other video games such as Animal Crossing and Among Us. Lyndsay Pearson highlighted that in The Sims 5 multiplayer will involve playing with friends, similar to how it happens in the aforementioned titles, where a space is shared and they interact with each other. He also mentioned that inspiration comes from the creativity of the players in these games, where they invent new ways to play together. And the mechanics of communication and solving mysteries in games like Among Us.

Multiplayer mode will be the key to the video game

The developer indicated that The focus on multiplayer is being key in the creation of The Sims 5. Although no release date or trailer has been announced yet, it is expected that with these advancements in gameplay, details about the game will be revealed soon. Of course, it is very interesting that Animal Crossing is the biggest reference for development. It gives a lot to think about.

Despite the lack of concrete information about the release date and its relationship with Animal Crossing, It is known that The Sims 5 will not replace the fourth installment, but rather that both will coexist simultaneously, allowing players to decide which one they want to play.. This strategy seeks not to leave aside the players who have invested in expansions of the previous title. However, if the new installment manages to satisfy with its multiplayer focus, it is likely to attract a large number of players to its ecosystem.

