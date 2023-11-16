Those responsible for The Sims, Maxis, point out that the fifth installment would contain a multiplayer mode, one of the great novelties in the saga.

Just a few days ago it appeared one of the most interesting projects that point to the future of video games: inZOI, which seems to be a great alternative to The Sims as a hyper-realistic life simulator. Therefore, Electronic Arts will have to do a great job with the next installment of the saga to prevent losing supremacy in such a specific genre. Thus, Maxis would be exploring new options for The Sims 5, with a highly requested function that would completely revolutionize what was seen in the saga till the date.

Thus, Maxis would be studying the possibility of including multiplayer mode in The Sims 5, one of the functions most requested by the community and that has not been present in any previous title in the franchise. “We definitely want to introduce multiplayer. And not multiplayer in the big, scary ‘dive into a world full of strangers’ way. But literally, how do you want to play with your friends? And there are many different nuances that could arise, so we are exploring many different areas“explained Lyndsay Pearson, the creative vice president of The Sims 4 in the One More Life podcast. In this way, Maxis’ intention is to offer the possibility of playing with friends in The Sims 5.

The Sims 5 multiplayer will fit with the philosophy of the franchise

What seems clear is that Maxis intends to please their followers, but without losing the essence of the saga. Therefore, The Sims 5 multiplayer will be in line with its philosophy. “Because playing together can take so many different forms, right? Even in our talk now, we’ve talked about trivia games, fighting games, racing games; playing together and socializing can mean so many things. And nWe’re having a lot of fun exploring all those different opportunities, especially within the context of The Simsbecause it’s still about these little characters, their little lives, and you helping guide them.”

For now Not many details are known about The Sims 5 and, of course, there is still no date set for its launch, as well as the platforms on which the so-called game can be enjoyed. Project Rene.

