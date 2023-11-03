Although we will have to wait a little more than a month to enjoy it.

For Rent is the new expansion for The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 is one of the best simulation games in history, and that is difficult to doubt, and we are talking about the latest installment of a franchise recognized for its importance within this genre. Even so, there is a debate surrounding this game, and although the base version right now is a free-to-play game, and has a lot of content, we are talking about a title that bases its economy on the launch of different paid downloadable contentsomething that does not please many fans.

Furthermore, amid many rumors about the development of a new installment of this franchise, Maxis and EA continue to announce new DLC, such as This is the case of “For Rent”the new paid content that they have just announced and for which we will not have to wait long.

The name is totally illuminating, but in case you can’t distinguish what it will be about, we are talking about a DLC that It will allow us to be real estate investors at the highest level. With it we can acquire properties to then rent them to other Sims, which can put us in trouble on several occasions. Furthermore, to accompany this announcement, a trailer for this expansion has been published, in which we find several examples of what we can do.

This new DLC is scheduled to be released on December 7so we will still have to wait a little to enjoy this new content, although in the meantime you can enjoy all the DLC available for the Sims 4, which are not few in particular, and will allow you to enjoy many hours of content.

When are we leaving the Sims 4?

As we have already said, there are numerous rumors about a possible new installment of this saga, but nothing has been finalized at all by Electronic Arts, so it is difficult to set a date for its launch, and therefore for the abandonment of The Sims 4. For now it is simply recommended wait while we enjoy all the content that the most recent installment has to offer usincluding the various DLC already released, and those that are probably yet to be released.

