The best-known family in animation returns with new episodes to the streaming platform.

The Simpsons returns with its 35th season

Join the conversation

The streaming platform Disney+ It became the home of The Simpsons a few years ago, now having all 34 seasons of the series along with its movie and shorts. In fact, now it is the platform itself that releases the new episodes, having now announced the season 35 premiere datewhich has started the debate over whether Homer will stop strangling Bart.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago we knew the details of the episode The Treehouse of Horror XXXIV, which will once again feature three stories that will make up the episode. In this way, it has been possible to know that Bart will become an NFT and Marge must fight through Blockchain to rescue him; Lisa will turn to a murderer from her past; and an outbreak will transform the inhabitants of Springfield into a plague of lazy, money-loving louts beer.

The Simpsons: Season 35 premiere date

As Disney+ itself anticipates in a banner that appears on the main page of the streaming platform, The Simpsons will premiere its 35th season on December 20. It is expected that the series will receive one episode per week, although at the moment only the premiere date is anticipated. That said, it is worth remembering that the series is already renewed for a 36th season which will make it exceed 800 episodes.

Disney+, available for less than €6 per month

Disney+ now has three subscription plans. Its standard plan with ads costs €5.99 per month and has simultaneous streaming with two accounts. Its standard plan without ads costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year, while the premium goes up to 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year, allowing you to have up to four devices connected at the same time with maximum image and audio quality. Content downloading is enabled on ad-free plans.

Subscribe to Disney+ NOW

Join the conversation