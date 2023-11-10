In one of the last episodes of The Simpsons it was dropped that Homer will never strangle Bart again, something that the series itself has denied with a funny gag.

It doesn’t matter how much time passes, well The Simpsons will be one of the most representative television series of all history. Today, an entire generation is capable of using a phrase from the yellow family for any moment in life. Another of the great aspects of the production is the predictions that they usually make, which is why it is one of the most popular series of all time. However, recently a change was sensed in one of his gags most recurrent: Homer’s strangling of Bart, although everything seemed a very well put together lie.

Through the official Twitter account (X) of The Simpsons, it has been revealed an image in which Homer appears strangling Bart again. The most interesting thing of all is that it has served as a gag for deny, in some way, that the series will not resort to this resource at some point. In the image Bart appears holding a mobile phone in which you can see a headline that indicates that his father will never strangle him again. Given this, Homer has a speech bubble criticizing him for doing clickbait.

Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart. pic.twitter.com/Yh6koeqTQS — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) November 9, 2023

For now, It is unknown if it is a simple joke or a declaration of intent. regarding what will happen in the future of the series. Without a doubt, it seems like the response that we would all have imagined from The Simpsons.

Homer assured in the series that “times have changed”

Through the episode 3 of season 35 of The Simpsons The event that led to this debate occurred. In this new installment, the yellow family welcomes the new inhabitants of the neighborhood and when the new character gives Homer a strong squeeze, he assures that so many years of strangling Bart had finally paid off in being able to withstand such a strong squeeze. However, he later added to Marge: “Just kidding. I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”, stating the reason for the end of this gag. Something that seems to have been denied now.

The future of The Simpsons looks quite promising, so the yellow family will continue to star in great moments on television. It remains to be seen if Homer strangles Bart again at some point.

