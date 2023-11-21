The Simpsons: Hit & Run was a success among players and fans of the popular franchise, who have been asking for years an official sequel or remake of the title. To everyone’s disappointment, a creative who worked on the project recently revealed that a second game was in development; however, was canceled with other interesting projects based on the series of Matt Groening.

Hit & Run sequel and more The Simpsons games were canceled

During an interview with MinnMax (via VGC), John Melchior, producer of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, confessed that Radical Entertainment was working on a sequel to the game years ago.

However, things changed when Vivendi Universal Games, the game’s distributor, was offered to make up to 5 The Simpsons games. For some reason, the company rejected the offer and therefore did not obtain the franchise license.

“The Simpsons: Hit & Run 2 would have been made by Radical (…) The biggest crime was that Vivendi did not obtain the license for The Simpsons, even though they had an offer. The Simpsons came back with an offer, 5 games for a certain amount dollars, it was a really good deal, and Vivendi said no. After the success of Hit & Run,” the developer explained.

This happened when Radical Entertainment was already working on the sequel and had many new ideas to implement, such as airplanes to explore the world. Melchior stated that the cancellation was sad, because they already had plans to surprise the players.

Finally, he assured that he never knew why Vivendi did not accept the deal to make 5 games in the saga. From his perspective, it was a wasted opportunity, since the idea was to make a great franchise. The creative mentioned another game in the saga with a medieval theme that also did not come true.

