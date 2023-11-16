loading…

The Simpsons family in The Simpsons: The Movie. Photo/FOX BROADCASTING

TEL AVIV – The Simpsons is an American animated comedy series created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

The series first aired on December 17, 1989 and has become one of the most popular television shows in the world.

In 1998, The Simpsons released its first feature film, entitled “The Simpsons: The Movie”.

This film tells the story of the Simpson family’s journey to Hollywood to stop the destruction of their city by a large company called Globex.

One of the iconic scenes in this film is when Israel is destroyed by a meteor. The scene of Israel being destroyed by a meteor appears in the film, precisely at the 39th minute.

This scene appears in a flashback scene that tells about the future predicted by Lisa Simpson.

In this scene, Lisa sees a screen displaying a world map. On the screen, it appears that Israel has been destroyed by a large meteor.

This scene has caused controversy since it first aired. Some people believe that this scene is a satire on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, the filmmakers of The Simpsons have denied this, and said the scene was just a joke.

Controversy

