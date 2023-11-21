After the debate that has arisen in recent weeks in relation to Homer’s strangling of Bart, the scriptwriters have decided to make a change.

One of the great issues of The Simpsons Recently, there has been a debate that has arisen in relation to Homer’s strangling of Bart. Although in one of the recent chapters it was mentioned that the father of the yellow family could stop doing this practice, those responsible for the production denied this information in a very particular way. It seemed that the matter was more than closed and archived, but now it has been decided to stir things up with this issue, since Now it was Bart who strangled Homer.

And it is that in the episode 7 of season 35 of The Simpsons One of those moments that characterize the animated series so much for its particular humor has been experienced. The response of those responsible for production to the controversy that has arisen recently has been to turn the tables with a moment in which both characters exchange roles. It is not the first time that you can see Bart strangling his fathersince in previous seasons it has been a gag that has been used at certain times, but on this occasion it is a declaration of intent for everything that has happened in recent dates.

The co-creator of The Simpsons affirms that they are not changing the essence of the series

Given Homer’s phrase in one of the previous chapters, stating that “the time has changed”, many fans of The Simpsons thought that the series could take a turn to soften its tone. However, the co-creator of the series, James L. Brooks, said that nothing like that was going to happen, in an interview with People. “Don’t believe for a second that we are changing anything. Nothing is being tamed. Nothing, nothing, nothing. She will continue to strangle him, if you want to use that horrible term. “His father will continue to love him in a specific way,” Brooks said regarding this matter.

Therefore, it seems that The Simpsons will continue playing with its most important gags throughout history whenever necessary.

