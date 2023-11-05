The Simpsons is not only known for being one of the longest-running animated series, but also for its accurate predictions.

We have compiled a list of some of the most important predictions that The Simpsons have gotten right.

It is impossible to talk about iconic animated series without highlighting The Simpsons. This is one of the longest works and which is still broadcast, filling the homes of millions of people with joy with its witticisms, jokes, mockery and satires. And with so much time on the air, they have not only had bad and very good episodes, but they have has presented every type of situation imaginablebut some of these eventually also happened in real life.

The Simpsons are also known for their successes or predictions that have come true. This is something quite strange, but can’t be denied when you consider all the clues they showed in its episodes. And if you have been curious to know what some of the most interesting are, in the next few lines we will talk to you about it.

The attacks of September 11, 2001

We begin this post with one of the darkest predictions of all, since it is about the fateful day of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New Yorkon September 11, 2001. This was a tragic moment for the United States, as thousands of innocent deaths were confirmed.

And something quite strange was that The Simpsons predicted this attack in different episodes, many years ago. Plus, the clues are obvious.

In the episode “Marge Vs. The Monorail” that aired in January 1993, you can see a scene where there are two towers with a destroyed plane. This is quite curious, but it is not the only thing. Later, in September 1997, in the episode “The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson”, Lisa shows a sign to Bart, one of the best characters in the series, on which there is a message with the number 9 and, right next to it, two towers that form the number 11. This would refer to the 9/11.

Many They consider these moments as simple coincidencesbut the truth is that the clues they leave are quite evident.

La serie Under the Dome

Another of the mysterious predictions that The Simpsons have gotten right has to do with with the famous TV series called “Under the Dome”, or “Under the dome”which aired in 2013 and had a total of 3 seasons.

This series is a direct adaptation of the novel of the same name by Stephen King and where, without going into too many details, a city is sealed and isolated from the rest of the world by a transparent dome.

In 2007, “The Simpsons Movie” was released. tv series feature filmwhose premise is basically the same as the series, since Springfield has been sealed under a gigantic dome to be isolated from the rest of the world due to different situations.

NSA spying

One of the most important cases of 2013, was the revelation that the NSA (National Security Agency) of the United States spied on important figures. This information was made public thanks to Snowden.

But a curious detail is that, many years before, The Simpsons predicted this situation in an episode and also in a scene of the movie.

The episode in question is “The Mysterious Voyage of Homer”, which aired in January 1997. In this you can see a scene, when Homer is going from the living room of his house to his room, but right between the walls There are telephone cables with labels from spy agencieslike the CIA, the FBI and, obviously, the NSA.

Later, in 2007, in the feature film “The Simpsons Movie”, when the Simpson family travels back to Springfield, a man who appears to work for the NSA picks up his signal. Although they are also shown to other spy agencies.

The creation of FarmVille

The Simpsons not only have predicted important and social situationslike those we have mentioned, but also the creation of games, as is the case of FarmVille.

FarmVille is a video game that was released in June 2009, in which players They could take on the role of farmers and had to take care of their farm virtual. This means they had to plant, harvest crops, cut down trees, raise animals and much more. Definitely a fun title that could be accessed from Facebook, although it was later released for mobile platforms.

However, in January 1998, in the episode “Bart Carny”, it can be seen that The children are playing “Yard Work Simulator”a title very similar to FarmVille, so, in a way, it can be said that the series predicted the creation of this title.

The Ebola epidemic in Africa

One of the most worrying moments that occurred in the past decade was the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, which began in March 2014. In addition, it was confirmed that more than 40% of people who became ill in this outbreak died.

However, it is possible that The Simpsons also predicted this Ebola epidemic in Africa, Well, in the episode “Lisa’s Sax” which aired in October 1997, a book by Curious George is presented, titled “Curious George and the Ebola Virus.”

Creating the virtual console

Another of the most interesting successes of The Simpsons was shown in the episode “Bart to the Future”which aired in March 2000. The creation of a virtual console can be shown here.

This could be related to the creation of the Wii, since It is a console that was launched on the market in 2006., many years later. Also, if you watch the episode, you will discover all the similarities with the Nintendo game console.

