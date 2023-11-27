New information ensures that 20th Century Studios is preparing the movie The Simpsons 2.

James L. Brooks, one of the people responsible for one of the longest-running and most beloved animated series of all time, wants to make The Simpsons 2, the sequel to the 2007 hit.

This move has caused a stir and fueled fan anticipation, especially since Brooks is rumored to be reuniting the original writing team, including Matt Groening, Al Jean and Mike Scully. Which would be a great thing for fans of the series.

Those responsible have always remained ready.

The voice of Lisa Simpson, Yeardley Smith, has further raised fans’ hopes by anticipating a new movie, stating: “I think there will be another Simpsons movie.” However, the challenges of production have been an obstacle, although Smith maintains belief in the existence of a second film in the future.

What was the first installment about?

The Simpson

The story centers on the Simpson family, led by Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie. The plot unfolds when Homer, in an attempt to avoid a problem, pollutes the local lake with waste.

This incident leads to the placing of a glass dome over the city by federal authorities, leaving the residents of Springfield isolated from the outside world. As the city falls into chaos, the Simpsons become a target of the anger of citizens looking for someone to blame.

Homer, motivated by the desire to redeem himself, tries to right his wrongs and save the city. With the help of his family, they embark on a mission to eliminate the dome and restore normality to Springfield. In the process, the Simpsons face challenges and comical situations as they try to unite the community and reconcile with their surroundings.

The film maintains the characteristic style of the series, with satirical humor, cultural references and the essence of the characters that have made The Simpsons famous around the world.

Source: TI.