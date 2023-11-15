Greg Daniels, showrunner of The Office, talks about the supposed reboot of The Office.

The Office will have 9 seasons in total

The Office is one of the best comedy series in the history of television for its innovative approach that simulates a documentary of everyday life in an office. His unique humor, based on uncomfortable situations and personal relationships, has created an experience that many fans still remember. Some of his most iconic characters include Michael Scott and Jim Halpert, both of whom have left a lasting impression on pop culture. The series also offers a sharp critique of corporate cultureexploring topics like bureaucracy and power dynamics in a fun and thoughtful way.



A few weeks ago the first rumors began to appear suggesting the arrival of The Office on television. It was an announcement that excited a large number of fans, who wanted to know more about the details of the project that were completely unknown. One of the most talked about ideas for the concept of the new series of The Office was that it was a kind of reboot of history where Michael Scott. Apparently this is not what there is prepared for The Office: the restart is not in the plans.

Showrunner Greg Daniels, who directed the comedy series, commented on the concept of the reboot and said he wouldn’t want to retell the same thing in a different way. He has another different idea:

I don’t like to think of anything resembling a reboot., do you know what I mean? I think the story of The Office It closed well. The characters had an ending. I would never want to remake the same show with a different cast, because I think we had the best cast on television to do that series. So the idea of ​​a reboot doesn’t interest me at all. I would like to do something similar to The Mandalorian series, a series set in the same universe. I think that could be intriguing and creative for fans.

No release date has been set yet for this new series based on The Office.

