Hold on because this story has a lot to tell and the magnitude of the treasure hidden under the sea will surely bring more than one dispute. More than three centuries ago, in the Caribbean waters off the coast of what is now Colombia, a battle was fought that would change history.

The San José, a three-masted, 64-gun galleon that began plying the waters in 1698, faced the British on June 8, 1708. This fight ended with an explosion that took the San José to the depths of the ocean, making it a shipwreck forgotten for generations. Today, the “Holy Grail of shipwrecks” is about to emerge from the depths.

The discovery of the San José became a great historical moment in December 2015, when a team of divers from the Colombian navy found the remains of the galleon at a depth of almost 1,000 meters.

This discovery was announced with great fanfare by the then president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, who described it as the most valuable in the history of shipwrecks. This was very well preserved despite the depth, with a treasure that included gold ingots, ceramics and Chinese tableware, and the ship’s cannons dating from 1655.

Most interesting, of course, are the ship’s coffers with 11 million gold coins, which make up a significant part of the 200 tons of treasure on board — which reportedly also include silver and emeralds. In total there is talk of about 20,000 million dollars.

So, once the ship floats, who will own that $20 billion?

Considering its value, this wonder has become one of the most valuable treasures ever discovered in a shipwreck. However, this wealth under the sea, As it could not be otherwise, it has caused some other country to begin to argue over its ownership: Whose treasure does this really belong to?

On the one hand, there is a group of American investors operating under the name Glocca Morra, later known as Sea Search Armada. They claim to have signed a salvage contract in 1979 that gave them the right to half of the treasure.

According to what they say, they found the San José in 1981 at a depth of approximately 200 meters and gave coordinates to the Colombian authorities. However, Colombia denies this claim, claiming that the shipwreck was not found where they claimed.

Spain is also positioned as a possible heir to the Holy Grail of shipwrecks

On the other hand, Spainwhich originally owned the ship and the cargo forcibly removed on board, has also attempted to claim its share of the treasure. Additionally, the Qhara Qhara indigenous group from Bolivia has made an appearance, arguing that their ancestors were forced to extract the metals and gems carried by the San José.

With all this, the Colombian government wants to immediately remove San José from the depths, with plans to complete the operation before the end of President Gustavo Petro’s term in 2026. The rescue of the galleon, logically, represents a potential financial gain for Colombia, because yes, it is also part of that list of possible owners.

The shipwreck of the 17th century “Holy Grail” is ready to see the light again and emerge from the depths of the sea, but the fate of its treasure is going to give more than one headache. Can you imagine that Spain is finally recognized as the owner of that incredible treasure?