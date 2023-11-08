Nagita Slavina is often in the spotlight because of her fashionable and expensive fashion style. Not infrequently, Raffi Ahmad’s wife is caught wearing branded clothes at prices that reach fantastic figures.

As recently, Nagita Slavina was known to wear clothes worth almost IDR 11 million. This shirt was worn by Nagita Slavina while traveling at the OTSUKA factory, Japan.

From the uploads shared on social media, Nagita Slavina can be seen wearing unique outerwear when walking. This shirt was combined with a polo shirt by Nagita.

According to a search of the fanpage_nagitaslavina Instagram account, Nagita Slavina’s clothes come from the Isse Miyake brand. This is a fashion brand from Japan that Nagita often wears.

According to the account search, Nagita Slavina wore the Packraft Dress collection. The price of this shirt is quite expensive, namely IDR 10.7 million or you could say almost IDR 11 million.

Nagita Slavina’s expensive clothing model makes me confused (source: Instagram/raffinagita1717)

“#NagitaSlavina wearing @1325isseymiyake_official ‘Packraft Dress’ from isseymiyake.com ¥99,000 / 10,700,000 IDR,” read the statement written by the Instagram account fanpage_nagitaslavina, quoted on Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Suddenly, netizens were stunned by the unique design and price of the dress. However, quite a few netizens are actually confused by Nagita Slavina’s dress model.

“I’m confused about the style of the clothes, but if my mother wears it, it’s fine, if I wear it, it’s too baggy,” commented a netizen. “I’ve zoomed many times and still don’t understand the model. But I have to admit that Gigi is really a fashion enthusiast,” explained another.

“I thought the clothes were on an ironing table, guys,” said another. “Oh my God, what a swinging cloth, the price is shaking my sanity, how poor I am,” commented one netizen.