The Seven Deadly Sins continues to conquer thousands of fans around the world with “Four Knights of the Apocalypse”. In the past we already informed you about the release date of some of the chapters of this continuation of Nanatsu no Taizai.

But it doesn’t stop there, since Nanatsu no Taizai has been bringing us a new story with these new episodes which usually have a periodic release, until chapter 6 has arrived and we will have to wait a couple of days more than usual:

We must remember that at the moment this anime Can’t watch from Netflix outside of Japan, although its arrival to the rest of the world is expected to be imminent. These are the details:

The day Chapter 6 of The Seven Deadly Sins will be released on November 19, 2023: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. In addition, its premiere time will be at 4:30 p.m. in Japan. We currently have an official file available on Netflix, but without access to all those who reside outside the Japanese country.

There are many fans who are waiting for its premiere in Spain and Latin America, since it is a work with a lot of fandom in both parts of the world. Let’s hope its premiere is coming soon.

Via