JAKARTA – Countries with a majority Muslim population are quite common in the world. One of them is Indonesia.

Looking at its history, Indonesia declared independence on August 17 1945. Currently, its status is known as one of the countries with the largest Muslim population in the world.

After Indonesia became independent, several other Islamic countries also declared independence. Referring to the years, here is the order if you take the closest date to 1945.

The Sequence of Independent Islamic Majority Countries After Indonesia

1. Jordan (1946)



Jordan is a country in the West Asia region. Having the capital in Amman, this country has a predominantly Muslim population.

After World War I, Jordan was placed under the protection of Great Britain. After receiving approval, they officially declared independence on May 25, 1946.

2. Syria (1946)



Syria is home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world. In this country, there is a lot of quite diverse artistic and cultural heritage.

After World War II, Syria gained independence in 1946. However, after that there was political instability which led to the emergence of internal conflicts and repeated government coups.

3. Pakistan (1947)



Next there is Pakistan. On August 14, 1947, the country made its first appearance on the world stage marking the end of British rule.

Historically, Pakistan has also faced a lot of domestic political turmoil and regional confrontations. However, this country with a majority Muslim population continues to develop and is starting to be known as having a strong military.

4. Libya (1951)



Once under an Ottoman-like power, Libya fell to Italy in 1911. However, Italy lost in World War II, so Libya’s status was questioned.