Next month Netflix will add Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl, the first installment of the ambitious film by Netflix, to its catalog. Zack Snyder whose project was originally going to be part of a movie the Star Wars.

Con Sofia Boutella Leading the cast, the plot of Rebel Moon introduces us to Kora, a woman who is sent by the inhabitants of a galaxy to find warriors from other planets to help them stop a tyrant dictator who is terrorizing their peaceful colony.

Soon the young woman brings together a diverse group ready to fight, made up of outsiders, insurgents, peasants and war orphans from several planets united by a common cause: redemption and revenge.

First look at the second part of Rebel Moon

The first installment has not yet been released in Netflix and a first look at its sequel has already been released thanks to Empire magazine.

The medium has shared what is the first official image of Rebel Moon Part 2: The warrior who leaves markswhich you can take a look at below.

Empire

Logically, hardly anything is known about part two of Rebel Moon, since what is required is that we see the first installment on the platform first.

However, Zack Snyder has advanced that This second installment is more focused on the war aspect and the reason why its protagonists fight.

“The second movie is really a war movie. In the beginning, they harvest the crops and we have a lot of things going on in the village, kind of like the ‘Why We Fight’ aspect of the movie. We have time for relationships. Then we do it.” “Next is the big battle. It’s really fun,” says the filmmaker.

According to the film’s details, Sofia Boutella is not leading the cast in the second part, but this time it is made up of Cleopatra Coleman, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou and Stuart Martin, among others.

Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl premieres in the Netflix catalog on December 22, 2023, while Rebel Moon Part 2: The Warrior that leaves marks lands on the platform on April 19, 2024. What did you think of the image of the film?