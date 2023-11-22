Today we get an interesting compilation related to one of the most outstanding games in history. In this case we are talking about The Simpsons Hit & Run, released in 2003 on GameCube and other platforms.

The Simpsons Hit & Run

In the text that we leave you below, we can know some unpublished details about its discarded sequel. It’s been 20 years since The Simpsons: Hit & Run was released on multiple platforms and this has now been confirmed:

It is confirmed that there was a sequel in the works that was finally discarded. John Melchior, executive producer of the sequel, reveals details about what was planned. The sequel would have airships and airplanes, significantly expanding the Simpsons universe. There were plans for a “five-game deal” between The Simpsons and Vivendi, but this was rejected by Vivendi. Melchior and his boss did not understand why Vivendi rejected the offer. Despite the rejection, the materials for the sequel were prepared, although the game itself was not yet playable. A system for towing things behind vehicles had been developed, but the game’s story was uncertain. The writer of the scrapped sequel mentions that at that stage there were multiple competing stories in The Simpsons game.

What do you think? We remind you that a while ago we received similar statements about the return of the game.

