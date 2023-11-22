The release date for the Seven Deadly Sins sequel has been revealed.

The premiere of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the sequel to the Seven Deadly Sins, already has a release date on Netflix.

The Seven Deadly Sins became one of the most popular works of todaywhich is not surprising, since the work created by Nakaba Suzuki It captivated millions of followers worldwide, who chapter after chapter enjoyed the great story that this mangaka told, which was packed with a lot of action and incredible confrontations that significantly enhanced this series.

It is not surprising that The Seven Deadly Sins be one of the most popular anime series on Netflix, because the adventures of Meliodas managed to amaze the followerswho regretted the conclusion of this work some time ago, since they wanted to continue enjoying this fascinating story.

However, followers of this IP are in luck, since after the announcement of the sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins, finally, The release date of this long-awaited anime has been revealed which has high expectations among fans, who are very eager to continue enjoying this wonderful work.

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse already has a release date

It is well known that The sequel to The Four Knights of the Apocalypse is set 16 years after its predecessorshowing a new cast of characters who will be in charge of starring in the various adventures that Nakaba Suzuki has been telling in this manga, which has had great receptivity, as has the digital format adaptation of this work that premiered in October, but only in Japana detail that generated some concerns among fans.

In addition, This sequel tells the adventures of Percival, the son of Meliodas and Elizabethwho must embark on a new journey full of exciting moments that will give great development to this young man who will meet new friends who will accompany him on his journey.

However, recently, great news has emerged regarding this franchise, since, through a trailer, it has been revealed Four Knights of the Apocalypse release date revealedthe sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins, which It will premiere on Netflix on January 31, 2024a revelation that has generated many expectations and hype within the fandom.

This short teaser provides a small taste of the adventures of Percival and his friends, who will be in charge of fighting on this occasion to preserve peace. Likewise, the trailer includes a brief description that says the following:

“Percival, a big-hearted boy, lives with his grandfather in a secluded and quiet place called Finger of God. But this peace will not last long: an encounter with a mysterious knight changes Percival’s destiny and he reveals a surprising secret, beginning an infinite journey.

Notably This sequel seems ready to attract new viewers who have not yet seen the chronology of The Seven Deadly Sins, because by focusing on new characters and a new storythe series has all the qualities to position itself on its own.

Besides, It is very likely that the Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime will arrive with all its episodes on Netflixsince the launch style of this Streaming platform has been characterized by offer viewers all the content from the beginning. However, we will have to wait for the premiere next January 31 to corroborate this detail.

Without a doubt, This is great news for fans of this franchise.since they were eager to enjoy the sequel to the Seven Deadly Sinswhich was only being broadcast in Japan, so the fact that Netflix decided to release this new anime generates a lot of excitement within the fandom.

