Under the direction of Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 7, 2024.

Among the numerous films of Pixarone of the most liked by the public is Inside Out, a nice comedy focused above all on the mood swings of adolescence.

Released in 2015, the plot of the movie revolves around the small Riley and the feelings you experience from birth until you are a teenager.

Inside the young woman are her main feelings (Joy, SadnessAnger, Disgust and Fear), who manage Riley’s emotions depending on how she is at that moment.

At first Riley’s life is marked by Joy, but as she grows she is affected by other emotions.

When she reaches adolescence, Sadness begins to have more presence, which causes Joy to argue with her and accidentally become involved in an adventure that will turn Riley’s world upside down..

New emotions come to the sequel to Inside Out

Some time ago there was talk about a sequel to Inside Out in view of the good reception the film had in theaters, but it was not until recently that the project has gained more strength and its development has been officially confirmed, the direction of which is carried out by Kelsey Mann (Arlo’s Journey).

Nothing is known about its plot yet, but it is expected that the new Pixar film will continue Riley’s story and we will see the character experience other important events in his life and how the emotions inside him will react to it.

However, although they will continue to be present Happiness and company in this sequel, they will not be alone, since the incorporation of new emotions that will also play a role in the young Riley has been confirmed.

As collected Discussing Film, the new emotions of Reverse 2 They are going to be Envy, Boredom, Anxiety and Shamefeelings that will undoubtedly play a lot in the film.

Unless things get complicated, Reverse 2 Its release date is scheduled to hit theaters in Spain on August 7, 2023.. Do you want to see the new Pixar movie?