Although it seemed that both projects were going to advance at the same time, Netflix will put all its efforts into the first sequel to Red Alert.

At the end of 2021, Netflix hit two big hits: The Squid Game became the serie most viewed in the history of the platform, while Red Alert did the same in the ranking of films.

The action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot y Dwayne Johnson It swept viewings and became leader in the Top 10, a position it still maintains in 2023.

That success led Netflix to give the green light to two sequels to Red Alert, and the producers announced that the scripts for both were quite advanced at the time, although it seems that they have had to make some adjustments.

In fact, taking into account the interruption caused by the writers’ strike, pre-production on Red Alert 2 and 3 has not yet started. So much so that Netflix prefers to abandon the attempt to produce them consecutively.

Red Alert 2 is Netflix’s priority

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film, was speaking with Collier last week during the reopening of the American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood. The executive had the opportunity to talk about different film projects, including the sequels to Red Alert.

Instead of tackling the two films in a row, as was the original plan, Stuber has revealed that the script for the second has been reworked after the strike, where Netflix has put all its efforts.

This may leave the third installment up in the air, although it may be a necessity due to the imminent storm that is brewing while the actors balance agendas in Hollywood after the delays of the strike.

On the other hand, not producing the films consecutively offers the scriptwriters the opportunity to take advantage of the feedback received to implement improvements in the third film.

It will be necessary to see if Red Alert maintains the crown before its sequel sees the light, since films like Rebel Moon could threaten its leadership on Netflix.