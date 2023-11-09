The Russo brothers’ action thriller took Netflix by storm, but perhaps not enough to justify its budget.

We already know that at Netflix they pay a lot of attention to ensuring that their content is profitable both in terms of budget and performance on the platform: this applies both to the series, whose renewal depends on it, and to films who aspire to have a sequel.

In 2022, the Russo brotherswho had just directed Avengers: Endgame and enjoyed an enviable position, released The Invisible Agent on Netflix, the platform’s original film that adapts the novels of Mark Greaney.

A cast led by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas y Billy Bob Thorntonas well as its own directors, attracted many subscribers to enjoy a high-flying spy thriller in the purest Mission: Impossible style.

The trap? 200 million dollars budget for a production that only screened in theaters on a limited basis. The film sneaked into Netflix’s Top 10, but settled for a creditable fifth position, with cheaper films to produce, such as Blind, reaping better figures. This means that the announced sequel to The Invisible Agent is up in the air.

What are the chances of The Invisible Agent 2 on Netflix?

Although Netflix did not hesitate to give the green light to a sequel for the Russo brothers’ film, any kind of advance in pre-production has been as invisible as its title. In fact, the director of Netflix Film, Scott Stubersuggests that the film could disappear from the platform’s plans if a way to “slow down the action” is not found.

It was in an interview with Collider since the reopening of the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, where the executive spoke about The Invisible Agent 2.

“I think it’s a maybe. We have to do it right. (…) We probably put too much action in that movie. There were too many action scenes, and I think we should have slowed everything down a little and focused on the character.”

Stuber has highlighted the sure value of having an actor like Ryan Gosling at the helm of a potential franchise, but casts doubt on that announcement of a sequel to The Invisible Agent that Netflix released so quickly in 2022.