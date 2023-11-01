Maika Monroe returns to face the terrifying entity in the sequel to It Follows. But what happens when the horror that follows you changes the rules of the game?

Remember all the terror you felt with It Follows now comes double. Do you remember that movie that made you look twice around you on the street at night? Well, Neonthe same geniuses who brought us Parasite, are on board for a direct sequel titled They Follow.

Now imagine that Maika Monroe, the protagonist of the original film, takes control of the situation again. Not only is Monroe returning, but David Robert Mitchell, the director of the first installment, also gets on the horror train. And if you’re wondering how this sequel came about, keep reading, things get interesting.

The magic behind the screen

Neon is no newcomer to the world of indie cinema. In fact, they have financed some cinematographic gems such as the aforementioned Parasitos or the biopic Ferrari with Adam Driver. This independent American study bought the rights to They Follow at the American Film Market, that magical place in Santa Monica where filmmakers meet to bring the next masterpieces to life.

Need a refresher on It Follows? Come on, I’ll give it to you. In this 2014 horror film, an evil supernatural force latches onto promiscuous young men and hunts them to death unless they pass the “curse” on to someone else. And how they go about it, I better not tell you, because the data is quite graphic. The original film explored a suburban horrormaking all teenagers rethink their decisions in relationships.

The enigmatic Maika Monroe: From queen of Scream to symbol of resistance

If we talk about Maika Monroe, we cannot ignore her role as Scream Queen moderna. In the first film, her character captivated audiences with her mix of vulnerability and bravery. The actress has already become an icon of horror films, and her return for this new horror installment promises to delve into the psychology of her character, offering more layers and depth. It wouldn’t be the first time that a horror character evolves into a symbol of resistance and empowerment, and Monroe has everything to make her character walk that path.

When remembering It Follows, we inevitably compare it to other masterpieces of the genre such as Halloween or A Nightmare on Elm Street. Like Laurie Strode or Nancy Thompson, Monroe’s character faces horrors that are much more than just monsters: They are manifestations of the fears and anxieties of their generation. They Follow has the unique opportunity to continue exploring these themes, keeping the mirror of horror firmly pointed on ourselves.

In the midst of conflicts and strikes

While fans wait for more details, there is something we cannot overlook: The sequel will begin pre-production next year, and this despite tensions in Hollywood between executives and the Screen Actors’ Guild. So yes, the sequel makes its way through strikes and labor disputes.

Oh, and if you’re wondering what else Neon is cooking, let me tell you that the studio is giving a lot to talk about. Recently, they have participated in the launch of It Lives Inside and are planning the arrival of the Ferrari biopic starring Adam Driver for December. Neon is emerging as one of the producers to follow if you are a fan of cinema that breaks molds and surprises the public with innovative products.