Known internally as Orion, we already know that CD Projekt RED is working on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, betting on Unreal Engine 5.

The recent history of CD Projekt encourages us to always get up, even if the situation seems impossible to get up. After the disaster of December 2020, the Polish studio has made Cyberpunk 2077 that masterpiece promised for years.

Proof of this is that Cyberpunk 2077 (and its expansion Phantom Liberty) has garnered more nominations for the Game Awards 2023 than in the edition of its release year.

CD Projekt has already started a new stage, opening divisions around the world, acquiring small studiosand announcing new The Witcher and Cyberpunk games.

Speaking of the futuristic IP, it is already a fact that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It is known under the name of Orion.

In addition, we already know that this sequel will use Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, discarding CD Projekt RED’s own engine.

New Cyberpunk 2 details

In an interview with GamingBolt, senior writer and coordinator Magda Zych talks about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, which is in an early phase of development. It is speculated that it could be launched in 2025, at least.

To begin with, still We don’t know if this sequel will be set in Night City. The iconic city has earned a place in the hearts of players, both in the base game and in Phantom Liberty.

However, the reality is that it is not mandatory to rescue Night City for the sequel, Orion. The important is that the futuristic cyberpunk theme is maintainedwith the hallmarks of this subgenre.

”As Mike Pondsmith (creator of the board game) said, cyberpunk as a genre is a kind of warning of what could happen if we are not careful as a race. “It’s not such an abstract science fiction idea.”

A fundamental ingredient is criticism of supercapitalism. Any city or setting that inspires this idea can be ideal for an RPG of these characteristics.

”It can take place anywhere supercapitalism develops. Night City is simply a place like any other city, real or imagined.”

On the other hand, Zych also comments that they have not decided if the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will also be It will be in the first person, or if they will opt for the third personas happens in The Witcher.

They will be responsible for the development of Orion Gabriel Amatangelo (director), Igor Sarinski (narrative director) y Sarah Gruemmer (Quest Designer)as well as the employees of the new CD Projekt team in Vancouver (Canada).

Orion, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, is in development by CD Projekt. Being optimistic, it is very possible that it will arrive from the year 2025, so the studio’s next game may be one of the future installments of The Witcher.