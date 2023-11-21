Chassis, suspension and brakes M 1000 RR 2023 are unchanged compared to those of the previous version. The first is a double aluminum beam that uses the engine as a stressed element. It is paired with a Aluminum double-sided swingarm with a center distance of 618.3 mm, with lower reinforcement truss. The height of the pivot is adjustable to five positions in 1 mm steps: +2, +1, 0, -1, -2. The seat support frame is a trellis of aluminum tubes. The fork is Marzocchi, has 45 mm diameter legs and is fully adjustable. It is connected to the frame via anodized aluminum triple clamps, with 26.5 mm offset.

Also the monoshock is Marzocchi, fully adjustable. The ratio between wheel travel and travel is 1.97:1. The spring has an elastic constant of 100 N/mm and there is a 7-position wheelbase adjustment, with 1 mm steps. The rake of the steering head is 23.6°, the trail is 99.8 mm and the wheelbase is 1,457 mm.

Carbon rims are standard (the front weighs 2.4 kg, the rear 3.4 kg). Alternatively, you can have the forged aluminum ones at no extra charge (the front weighs 3.0 kg, the rear 4.2 kg). The braking system uses blue anodized calipers marked with the M logo. The front ones are developed by BMW in collaboration with Nissin based on the experience gained by the two manufacturers in the SBK World Championship. They are monobloc, with four pistons. The discs measure 320mm in diameter and 5mm thick. They have an aluminum flange. The rear caliper, with two pistons, has a fixing designed to speed up tire changing operations.

The M 1000 RR weighs 185.4 kg when empty with an unbalanced weight distribution on the front axle of 53.7% (data collected by our test center). The previous M 1000 RR weighed 185.1 kg unladen with identical weight distribution: 53.7% on the front axle, 46.3% on the rear.