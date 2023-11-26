Suara.com – Commander of the Fanta Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Arif Rosyid answered the question of why the Fanta TKN Secretariat or Young Voters was near the PDI Perjuangan DPP.

The distance is around 200 meters from the PDIP DPP to the TKN Fanta Secretariat which is located on Jalan Surabaya Number 45, Menteng, Central Jakarta.

Arief admitted that the selection of the location and location of the secretariat was never planned to be close to the PDIP DPP office in Menteng. He also answered the accusations made following the establishment of the TKN Young Voters Secretariat near the ‘Banteng’ headquarters.

“Yes, this is actually just a coincidence, we were also surprised when one of the politicians, who I don’t want to mention his name, tweeted about our command post which he said was deserted, said it was espionage, etc. Mr. Prabowo and Mas Gibran’s suggestion was that we just smile if “There are accusations like that, right,” said Arief at the TKN Fanta Secretariat or Fanta Headquarters, Menteng, Sunday (26/11/2023).

The Prabowo-Gibran Young Voter TKN’s consideration of turning the house on Jalan Surabaya into a headquarters is based solely on access.

“Because here we feel that the place is shady and access is much easier and why is access so much easier? Because young people nowadays don’t want to have to worry about coming here. Transportation is also easy, right? Buses are easy, then just walk if from the train station. Actually, that’s all,” he said.

Apart from that, Arief refused to bother with the parties’ assessment of the TKN post in Menteng.

“That’s why there’s no need to panic. There’s no need to panic. Let’s smile. As soon as we smile, our survey will go up, they will catch up. Not until we make it official, all these friends will be in all the regions,” said Arief.

“So, because of the KPI, we want to reach as many young people in Indonesia. So what is very natural is that because of panic, the voices are getting louder, so the interpretations are various,” continued Arief.