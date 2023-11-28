The Last of Us Part 2 will be adapted in the new season of the series, but it could also feature never-before-seen scenes that could be those that arrive with the remastered version of the game

In a play that merges the art of video games with television narrative, the acclaimed HBO series “The Last of Us” is preparing to bring previously unseen scenes from its console counterpart, “The Last of Us Part II,” to the small screen. The expectation grows before the possibility that the second season, scheduled to film in early 2024, incorporates these discarded fragments in its adaptation.

Neil Druckmann, co-showrunner of the series, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly details about the remastering for PlayStation 5 of “The Last of Us Part II”. This version will include additional sequences called “Lost Levels,” removed from the PlayStation 4 edition. Druckmann hinted that at least one element of these discarded levels could be integrated into the HBO series, although he clarified that they have not yet begun filming and that everything is subject to change.

The Lost Levels represent a unique opportunity for fans of the saga. Druckmann described this inclusion as an attempt to “raise the curtain on the development process.” and offer players insight into what was included and discarded in the final game. Among the scenes revealed in the promotion of the game for PS5, one stands out where Ellie follows a trail of blood and an extended party scene in Jackson that delves into Ellie’s life in the city.

Preparations for production

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, Casey Bloys, president and CEO of HBO, announced that production on the second season of “The Last of Us” would begin sometime in early 2024.. Craig Mazin, co-showrunner with Druckmann, stated that they have already mapped out the entire second season and that they even wrote the script for the first episode before the Writers Guild of America strike.

It is still unclear how the story of “The Last of Us Part II” will be adapted into the series, a game that received critical acclaim as well as controversy for its narrative choices. Rumors indicate that actress Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to play antagonist Abby Andersonjoining Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, who play Ellie and Joel, respectively.

A television phenomenon

The first season of the HBO series has been an emotionally intense journey, faithfully adapting the story of the original game. Focusing on the relationship between Joel and Ellie, masterfully played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the series explored a post-apocalyptic world full of challenges and dangers. He managed to capture the essence of the game, from its shocking narrative twists to moments of deep human connection, creating a unique connection with fans and critics alike.

Since its release, the HBO series has received praise from critics and audiences alike, breaking viewership records on HBO Max in Latin America and Europe. With 8.2 million views on television and streaming in its season finale, and 24 Emmy Award nominations, “The Last of Us” has established itself as a milestone in the adaptation of video games to television series.

“The Last of Us” continues its expansion beyond consoles, weaving their story into the fabric of television narrative. With the next season promising to explore unpublished territories of the game, the series is positioned not only as a bridge between the media, but as a benchmark in the adaptation of interactive stories to the screen.