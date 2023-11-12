Pedro Pascal could have his agenda really full, something that would force him to take priorities.

Pedro Pascal is the actor who plays Joel in The Last of Us series.

The adaptations of video games to television series are not really spectacular, however, with The Last of Us the opposite happened. The HBO Max series managed to make millions of people fall in love, both to the players of the PlayStation deliveries, and to the users who did not know what it was about. Now, with the actors’ strike over, the second season might have to wait a little longer. All due to Pedro Pascal’s scheduling problems.

The actor is the main protagonist of the series playing Joel, of course, you can’t forget Bella Ramsey and her role as Ellie either. However, Pedro Pascal’s latest performances have made his agenda completely full, so much so that The actor has had to choose priorities and in the main position is not The Last of Us. The actor’s favorite project is Gladiator 2, so the HBO series will have to adapt to it.

Gladiator 2 is a priority for Pedro Pascal

This information comes from sources close to the recording of Gladiator, so it has not been officially offered by the actor, so you will have to wait a little to know if it really is as they say or not. At first it seems so, so The Last of Us would have to modify its recording style so that Pedro Pascal can combine all the projects he currently has.

The actors’ strike came to an end after 118 days in which the Hollywood industry was turned upside down. A lot of new productions had to move their release dates due to all this and of course, companies will also have to endure million-dollar losses. However, if you thought the end of the actors’ strike would get everything back up and running immediately, that’s not the case yet.

These things take time and in the case of the actors, this whole mess has been able to collapse their schedules and further compress the release and filming dates, so now they will have to prioritize some projects. Apparently, Pedro Pascal is clear about it and the person who plays Joel Miller seems to leave the filming of the emblematic Gladiator film first. We’ll see how this may affect The Last of Us.

