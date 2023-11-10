We have good news and bad news. The good thing is that, taking advantage of the Geeked Week 2023, a very brief preview of the announced second season of Arcane has been shown, which culminated with a date to mark on the calendar. The not so good news is that we will have to wait. a whole year to see the rest.

The new batch of episodes of the series set in the League of Legends universe will arrive in November 2024 exclusively to Netflix. The exact day remains to be revealed, but for practical purposes the wait will be endless even if it is available from the first day of the month. All in all, you have plenty of time to watch the episodes already available and, while you’re at it, get familiar with the game.

Produced by Riot Games and animated by Fortiche Production, who have developed the best cinematics and music videos in League of Legendsthe Serie Arcane premiered in 2021, offering an amazing look at the video game universe through the eyes of the game’s champions. Offering masterful background to several of the most popular and recognizable characters such as Jinx, Caitlyn o Jayce while their destinies intertwine.

The first season of Arcane opted for digital animation with a style that replicated the illustrations and setting of the MOBA on which the series is based, but also the rhythm and animation of the animated shorts and Riot specials, being a pleasant surprise for fans of the video game and Netflix viewers and establishing itself as a very successful adaptation with a story that definitely asked to be continued.

The second season of Arcane It champions Netflix’s enormous commitment to making its catalog especially attractive to video game lovers. And it is not the only production that we will see in 2024: that same year it will arrive on the platform Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and we assume that they will not be your only proposals.

In VidaExtra | From the refusal to not let them pass at all: those League of Legends champions who have given me so much joy

In VidaExtra | After playing hundreds of hours of League of Legends temporary modes, there are two so good that I would make them permanent