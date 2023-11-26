Platform: Disney+

Duration: Two hours and 14 minutes

Theme: Humor, comedy

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

Annabelle

Annabelle is a spin-off of the horror film The Warren Files and is about the beginning of the legend of the possession of the protagonist doll. The film is set in 1967, when a couple of criminals attack a house and kill two people. The neighbors hear noise, call the police and the assailants try to kill them too, although they fail. The murderer is Annabelle Higgins, daughter of the victims of the first house, who commits suicide with a doll in her arms. That doll brings with it several paranormal phenomena. A classic horror film.

Original film the saga: Warren Expediente

Platform: HBO Max

Duration: One hour and 34 minutes

Theme: Horror, mystery, science fiction

Recommended age: For over 18 years

Fantastic beasts and where to find them

This movie written by JK Rowling and directed by David Yates has an inevitable comparison with Harry Potter, since the creator and director are the same as those of the saga films. The setting of the film is the same magical world in which the events narrated in Harry Potter take place, but in a different time. This film is about a magician, Gellert Grindelwald, wanted in Europe for his dangerous acts. At the same time In New York, Newt Scamander arrives in town with a series of magical creatures in his suitcase and suffers an incident that will cause the creatures to escape. A fun movie, full of magic, for Harry Potter fans and for those who want to get hooked on a new saga.

Original film or saga: Harry Potter

Platform: HBO Max

Duration: Two hours and seven minutes

Theme: Science fiction, fantasy, magic, action

Recommended age: For ages seven and up

Finding Dory

In this spin-off of Finding Nemo, the protagonist will be Dory, a little blue fish who suffers short-term memory loss. Several characters from the original film of the saga will appear in the film, but here the protagonist will be her, who will undertake a journey across the ocean to find his origins. Endless adventures, problems and fun situations that will delight the little ones. Dory’s jokes, her memory loss and the animals that accompany her on her long journey make up a very fun and entertaining script, in addition to teaching values ​​as always happens with Pixar films.

Original film the saga: Finding Nemo

Plataforma: Disney Plus

Duration: One hour and 37 minutes

Theme: Comedy, action and adventure, animation

Recommended age: For ages six and up

Los minions

After the success of Despicable Me, it was clear that the Minions were going to star in a movie. These little ones yellow, fun and happy creatures, have been on Earth since their formation and their existence is based on serving the greatest villain of each era, although it usually goes wrong for them and they seclude themselves in a cave, depressed. It is then that a Minion, Kevin, decides to look for a new master and finds a villain convention and convinces the rest of his companions to find someone to serve again. A movie very funny with a lot of adventures of these yellow creatures and many entanglements.

Original movie or saga: Despicable Me

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Plus

Duration: One hour and a half

Theme: Comedy, animation, family film

Recommended age: For ages seven and up

The cat with boots

This character from the Shrek saga He earned the right to star in a movie. This spin-off features Antonio Banderas in the role of Puss in Boots, a feline who behaves as if he were the Zorro. The film tells us about Puss in Boots’ childhood, his dangerous friendships, and his escape from his house after an incident. From that moment on he will face many dangers alone and will begin an adventure that will lead him to meet other characters and begin his life alone.

Original film or saga: Shrek

Plataforma: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

Duration: One hour and 32 minutes

Theme: Humor

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up