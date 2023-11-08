Optus is the second telecommunications operator in Australia, with ten million customers (around 40% of the national population) and 98.5% of its enormous territory covered. It provides both mobile connectivity and home broadband, and this Wednesday, November 8, it suffered an inexplicable drop in service nationwide.

This fall is having much worse consequences than the already relevant loss of all connectivity, both in the mobile network and in the Internet at home or work. This service interruption paralyzed payment systems and numerous online operations and even affected the transportation system.

10 million users but an entire country affected

The fall began at four in the morning. In addition to leaving its ten million users and some 400,000 companies without connectivity, interrupted some rail transport services in cities such as Melbourneaccording to the local newspaper The Sidney Morning Herald.

At least eleven hospitals in Victoria lost telephone connections and several government offices were isolated. The local press has collected several testimonies from citizens who have told what this drop in service has meant for them, including the inability to communicate between relatives of a baby admitted to the neonatal ICU, or the lack of communication of a daughter with her father when she was receiving the results of some oncological tests. Even Uber drivers were left unable to operate the application that connects them with their clients.

Ramsay Health Care, a private hospital chain with 73 centers across Australia, said it all their phone lines were out of service. Northern Health, the main public health care provider in the northern region of Melbourne, used its Facebook page to explain that they were not being able to make or receive calls, giving alternatives for those who needed to contact one of their centers.





As a curiosity, the chaos reached the physical stores of Telstra and Vodafone, the other main national operators, which saw huge queues forming by Optus customers who wanted to order portability.

Bayer Rosmarin, the CEO of Optus, is in the eye of the storm, not so much for this drop as such, but for not having been able to identify what caused it, even once the service was restored at six in the afternoon ( local time), fourteen hours after it was interrupted. She limited herself to talking about a “technical failure.”

And above all, because it is not the first crisis with its management at the helm: it already had to deal with a cyberattack that managed to steal sensitive information from all its clients thanks to a breach in the software that guarded it.

However, the main complaint this time has to do with no communication at such a delicate moment. Optus customers simply discovered the magnitude of the drop when other customers were discussing it among themselves and it ended up reaching the press, but the operator did not make any statement, not even through a spokesperson.

The Australian Minister of Communications, Michelle Rowlandcriticized this policy of silence at a time when people were “hungry for information”, in addition to slipping that Parliament will have to analyze this fall and whether there may be consequences for the operator.

In Spain we suffered a massive drop by several operators at the beginning of this year, but it was geographically uneven, as it was especially focused on the southern Mediterranean coast and the Orange network. Nothing to do with what Australia has suffered in these last hours.

Featured image | Srikant Sahoo on Unsplash.

