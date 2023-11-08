Yes, we are still in shock and now we get another related news. You already know that Nintendo has just announced a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie by complete surprise.

Zelda movie

It seems that now a rumor reveals who it would be the screenwriter of the film. This is what was shared:

Wes Ball, known for the Maze Runner films, will direct the film. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, with Nintendo providing more than 50% of the financing. Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad will produce the film.

Although not officially confirmed, Derek Connolly is rumored to be the screenwriter of the adaptation, having worked on franchises such as Jurassic Park and Detective Pikachu.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. We read you carefully! Remember that we received the last game in the series this year: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

Fuente