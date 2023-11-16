Scarlet Witch is about to change the reality of another universe in the next Marvel Studios series

Immortality seems to be an unwritten rule in the Marvel universe, and Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff, is no exception. After her apparent death in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” fans were left in suspense, wondering: will she return? The answer seems to lean toward a resounding yes.

The return of the Scarlet Witch?

At the heart of this mystery is the second season of “What If…?” Here, Marvel gives us clues that the Scarlet Witch has not said her last word. Voiced by Elizabeth Olsen, a new variant of Wanda appears, leaving the door open to infinite possibilities in the multiverse. This animated version could be the prelude to a much bigger and more tangible return.

The Scarlet Witch is a character shrouded in power and mystery. Her ability to surpass the Sorcerer Supreme himself in power, as revealed by Agatha Harkness, speaks to a great and possibly catastrophic destiny. But is it really her destiny to destroy the world?

Marvel has taught us time and time again that death is not always the end. Characters like Phil Coulson and Loki have found ways to return after their apparent deaths, thanks to magic or time travel. So why not the Witch? The fact that we don’t see her body in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” only fuels the theories of her possible return. But will she be through animation or in the flesh?

The Scarlet Witch in “What If…?”

In “What If…?”, any character, at any point in the MCU timeline, can star in an episode. This includes deceased characters like T’Chaka or Thanos, and of course, Wanda. These episodes, set in alternate universes, allow Marvel to explore character variants without interfering with the main timeline.

The new variant of the Scarlet Witch in “What If…?” opens a range of possibilities. Will she become a main character in future seasons? Will she participate in an animated crossover? The answer could lie in the integration of this variant into the MCU universe.

The future of Wanda Maximoff

Despite Elizabeth Olsen’s satisfaction with her portrayal of the Scarlet Witch, Marvel is free to bring the character back whenever they want. Even if Olsen stopped playing her in live action, she could continue lending her voice in animated MCU titles. With the Darkhold and her own magical powers, Wanda’s resurrection doesn’t seem like a difficult task. The character could return to fulfill her prophecy, either as a hero or villain, in the vast and ever-changing Marvel universe.

The current situation of the Scarlet Witch in the MCU It is an enigma that keeps fans in constant speculation. After the events of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Wanda Maximoff’s death seemed final, but Marvel never closes a door without leaving another ajar. With the second season of “What If…?”the possibility of exploring new facets of Wanda becomes more tangible.

These variants not only offer a fresh look at the characterbut also raise questions about their destiny and the nature of his power. The ambiguity of her ending in the film has created fertile ground for theories and anticipation about how and when Marvel will decide to bring her back, keeping interest in her narrative arc alive.

Among the most intriguing versions of the Scarlet Witch in “What If…?” is found the zombie version. This iteration of the character features a dark and fascinating turn, showing what happens when Wanda’s overwhelming power combines with zombie infection. These performances not only add depth to the character, but also expand the reach of stories that can be counted in the MCU. Through “What If…?”, Marvel explores unlimited possibilities, allowing fans to see their favorite characters in completely new and often surprising contexts. These variants, including the zombie, highlight the narrative flexibility of the MCU and its ability to continually reinvent its characters.