In Mexico there is tax regulation that requires all Mexicans to comply with the tax obligations that correspond to each one.. If the authority identifies a fact that it considers a violation of the law, which in our country this function corresponds to the Tax Administration Service (SAT), fines and other types of sanctions could be mobilized to enforce the lawhence It is important to be aware of the responsibility towards the treasury.

Yes, if the SAT identifies that due to some omission or defect in tax obligations, a natural or legal person has not complied with their responsibility, could mobilize a series of mechanisms to obtain the resources it demandsin addition to other sanctions.

Did you know that the SAT can “take” money from your bank account to cover a debt owed to the tax agency? We present you a particular case of when and why it happens:

Know the procedure for transferring bank account deposits due to tax debts

Once your accounts have been frozen and you find yourself in one of the following situations:

You have not paid your tax debts and you have not filed a means of defense

You filed a means of defense, and you did not offer sufficient guarantee before there is a final sentence

Then, the tax authority does the following:

Order multiple banking institutions to transfer deposits up to the amount of your updated tax debts and their accessories (surcharges, fines and execution expenses)

Multiple banking institutions report to the SATwithin three days of the transfer order, the amount of deposits transferred to the account of the Treasury of the Federation

The SAT notifies you of this act via tax mailbox or in person.as long as this tax authority has a record of your email or you can be reached at your tax address, otherwise the notification is made by court.

If you consider that the transferred amount is greater than the updated tax debtincluding accessories, it is necessary to demonstrate it to the SAT offices closest to your tax domicile, with sufficient documentary evidence for said authority to proceed with the return of the transferred amount in excess within a period of no more than twenty days from when you are notified of the transfer of the deposits.

