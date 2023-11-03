Here we go again. During the night the Santerno river flooded again, breaking its banks and flooding paddock 2 of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari, the Imola circuit.

The weather warning that had been issued by the Civil Protection had put the entire area on alert due to the violent rains that fell at the beginning of November, bringing the population back to the shivers of the May flood (above the photo) which had prevented the regular dispute of the Emilia Romagna GP and the Made in Italy Formula 1.

Luckily there was no track activity planned today at the racetrack. The managers of Formula Imola together with the Fire Brigade proceeded to mount water pumps to try to make the water flow out of the plant, even if the flow of water was decidedly higher than that of May, because the river entered in Paddock 2.

There was no damage to people (a girl had been rescued during the night where there was a flood with more than a meter of water, but there was prompt emergency response in the presence of the mayor, Marco Panieri, who immediately took action ), but the Medical Center was flooded like an electrical substation, so there was no electricity in the Rivazza area.

