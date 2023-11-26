Samsung has no luck with the presentations of its mobile phones. All the specifications are always leaked weeks before the premiere, and it seems that we are going down the same path with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Today we have some rumors about its screen.

Samsung usually presents its new flagship phones at the beginning of the year, in contrast to Google or Apple, which prefer spring or autumn. The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the company’s flagship for 2024.

Although there are a couple of months left until its premiere, they are already beginning to leak the first data of its screen and its cameras.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, flat or curved?

Samsung’s Ultra models, in recent years, have maintained slightly curved frames, giving the company’s premium mobile phone a distinctive aesthetic.

However, last week it was leaked that The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra would have a completely flat screen. The side frames would have a thickness of 3.42 mm, and the top and rear edges, only 3 mm. This gives the screen a ratio of 88%, with respect to the entire front of the mobile.

However, today Another leaker assures in X that the edges of the screen will be slightly curved, although less than in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Specifically, between 0.3 and 0.4 mm:

It is a fact that does not seem relevant, but that significantly influences the price and repairability of the screen.

A completely flat screen is cheaper and easier to repair than one with curved edges.

Some data from their cameras has also been leaked. According to TechRadar, the main camera could reach 200 Mpx, accompanied by a 12 Mpx ultra-wide angle, a 10 Mpx telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 48 Mpx telephoto lens, with 5x optical zoom. The main improvement would be in the telephoto lens.

Another new feature, already confirmed, is the translation of calls in real time.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be presented in February, but the first data is already beginning to leak. Today it’s up to the screen, but surely we will soon have more specifications of its processor, or the exclusive functions.