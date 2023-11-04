It is clear that getting a good mid-range Android since the chip crisis a few years ago is increasingly difficult. Years ago for 200 euros you had good terminals, and now you have to invest much more despite the progress in processors and other components.

Some fail with the camera, others with RAM… Nothing was wrong with this Samsung Galaxy A34 5G other than the price, which was close to that of the high-end ones. But with the huge discount on Amazon, we believe that it is the ideal mobile phone for less than 350 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

The truth is that the terminal is neither revolutionary, nor does it have an exciting design and it is surprising in any section: the surprising thing about the Samsung Galaxy A34 is that it does not have clear deficiencies or drawbacks as almost all Android terminals under 400 have. euros right now.

He design is very similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S23only using less premium materials but just as comfortable in the hand and more resistant to fingerprint stains.

It also looks like the best models from the Korean manufacturer in its incredible Super screen. 6.6″ 120Hz AMOLED. In this aspect, it is a high-end mobile phone that includes a top panel, only surpassed by the iPhone in terms of maximum brightness and factory color calibration.

Inside we find a MediaTek Dimensity 1080which is a cucumber and one of the best CPUs on the market in terms of performance and low consumption, along with 8GB of RAM that ensure good performance now and over the years, since Android sucks more and more RAM, and not always justified.

The autonomy is one of the best we can find thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery and its efficient processor. It is normal to do 10, 11 and even 12 hours of screen time, which translates into at least 2 days of use unless you have a serious problem with TikTok.

Finally, the camera, without being the best thing about the terminal, is not bad. And that is already a phenomenal point in this range. Furthermore, the best thing about it is its 48 MP main sensor and its optical stabilization. The selfie camera isn’t bad either.

Get the best mid-range Android mobile on the market by taking advantage of Amazon’s sale for only 349 euros.

