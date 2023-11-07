Crash Bandicoot has its pack with the four main games available with a great discount on the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Store has insisted that you add new video games to your catalog of Sony consoles, which is why the promotion is available Essential Selection for all PS5 and PS4 players, through which you can buy games like one of the best RPGs of recent years for less than 30 euros or the best fighting game of recent years at an 85% discount. Now, however, we bring you the entire saga of your childhood, which has also exploded in price.

And this time it is none other than Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, since Naughty Dog’s friendly marsupial was part of the childhood of many of us with his great adventures on the first PlayStation. If you have not yet been able to enjoy these remakes of the first three installments, you have them available through the PlayStation Store offers for so only 39.99 euroswhich means a 60% discount compared to its usual price on the Valve platform. This means that you can save a total of 60 euros if you buy it before next November 18that which time the promotion will end.

Crash Bandicoot Lote Quadrilogy para PS5/PS4 por 39,99€

4 Crash Bandicoot games for the price of just one

Improved, enthralled and ready to dance with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy game collection. Now you can enjoy Crash Bandicoot like never before. Spin, jump, smash, face epic challenges and live the adventures of the three games that started it all: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back y Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Relive your favorite Crash moments with remastered graphics and get ready to enjoy to the fullest! says the official description of the trilogy. For its part, in Crash Bandicoot 4, the marsupial Throw yourself into a temporary adventure that falls apart with your favorite companions. Master new abilities with four quantum masks. Play new levels, including N. Version levels, skip-to-the-past tapes, and alternate dimensions. Team up or compete with friends in Pass and Play and Battle Bandicoot modes.

In this way, do not miss the opportunity to get hold of four great games paying only 39.99 for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Timealthough you will have to do it before November 18.

