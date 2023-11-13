Although not all sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine have taken effect, the Russian space agency Roscosmos is in a delicate situation. Without the possibility of launching missions for the European Space Agency and other clients such as OneWeb, Roscosmos will seek liquidity in a more creative way: by advertising Soyuz rockets.

The initiative to hit advertising stickers on Russian launchers emerged from the Progress Rocket Space Center (RSC) in 2021. The manufacturer of the Soyuz 2 family of vehicles revealed to the TASS news agency that it was trying to obtain the right to conclude advertising contracts, but at that time not yet had obtained confirmation from the Russian government.

Although the price or the potential clients of these contracts were not revealed, RSC had planned until rocket areas where the ads could go. On the cap, the part that covers the satellites or ships that are launched into space, he said that a 1 kg sticker could be placed in exchange for reducing the payload by 1 kg. In the first stage, he clarified that the ratio would be 1 to 10.

No more has been known until now. Roscosmos carried out studies on the potential demand of advertisers and, after confirming the interest of Russia’s large banks and insurance companies, has put forward a bill that authorizes the installation of advertising both in Roscosmos facilities and in its space technology.

According to the Russian space agency, foreign advertising revenue for space vehicles could amount to 200 million rubles ($2.2 million) per year. Just a few crumbs for the space industry, but some crumbs that could greatly help the reviled Russian space industry.

It would not be the first time





The Pizza Hut logo on a Russian Proton-K rocket and a pizza of the same brand delivered to cosmonaut Yuri Usachov at the International Space Station in 2001

In 2000, the American pizza chain Pizza Hut managed to get a Russian Proton-K rocket to carry its new logo. A few months later, a pizza of the same brand was delivered to cosmonaut Yuri Usachov at the International Space Station. The pizza was salami with spices selected for the microgravity conditions of the ISS.

