If something works, why touch it? It is certainly not the maxim from which the history of technology has derived the most profit, nor the one that most encourages innovation; but there are times when it is the most intelligent. If not, tell it to Andréi Alexandrovich Popov, creator of one of the most curious and ill-fated vessels of the Russian Navy, to which he even gave a name: the “popovkas”, combat ships with weapons, boats… and circular shape. Exactly, just like gigantic water lilies.

In the second half of the 19th century, Andrei A. Popov, an officer in the Imperial Russian Navy, came to the unorthodox conclusion that what his country’s fleet really needed were wafer design boats. It sounds crazy, but Popov was not the first to think of the advantages of such a model, nor was his reasoning, seen calmly and on paper, so extravagant.

Following the end of the Crimean War and the Treaty of Paris, the Black Sea had become—at least in theory—a vast military-free area, a prospect with which Russia was not entirely comfortable. Without its warships or fortifications securing the area, it was exposed to the Ottoman Empire. As if that were not enough, the measure also did not contribute to her aspirations of achieving direct access to the Mediterranean. A solution was needed. And as soon as possible.

In its favor Saint Petersburg had ideas quite clear: He wanted warships that would adapt well to the scenario, capable of defending the coasts of the strategic Kerch Strait and the mouth of the Dnieper River. And above all, intimidate any enemy that was around the area.

Upon analyzing the situation, Popov came to the conclusion that the best thing was to opt for light, well-armed structures, capable of defending the coastline and… – the really curious thing – with a circular design, more similar to donuts than to ships. He was not the only one convinced that in certain circumstances such a design was more interesting than the traditional stylized configuration of ships.

The advantages of ships with a wide beam had already been outlined by the prestigious Scottish engineer John Elder and, far from Glasgow or Saint Petersburg, they also caught the interest of Edward Reed. They had no shortage of reasons, as they remember in The Boat Trip and The Green Compass.

By stretching its beam to the maximum, the boat reduced its draft and the surface that had to be armored. Not to mention that it theoretically gained the capacity to transport large-caliber cannons. She lost speed, true, but that was nothing that couldn’t be alleviated with good engines.

Popov designed, in short, a ship capable of handling in shallow waters and show off weapons that would intimidate the most painted of enemies. Perhaps its configuration was a bit bizarre, but in engineering applied to war it is not that it mattered much.

The idea was strong enough to convince Grand Duke Kontsntin Nikolayevich, Admiral of the Navy, so Popov was able to move from paper to shipyard. It was decided to manufacture four units and after several prototypes that the Tsar himself nicknamed “popovka”, the ship began to be manufactured in April 1871 and was completed almost on New Year’s Eve of that same year.

Although Nikolayevich had initially opted for a broad design, 46 meters in diameter, equipped with four cannons and more than 6,000 tons of displacement, its construction was so completely stratospheric that it had to settle for a slightly smaller and more accurate version of 29 m. The one named Novgorod would end up slightly exceeding 30 m in width with a draft of 4.1 m and almost 2,500 tons of displacement.

The wafer shape was not the only curious thing about the Novgorod.

Its own logistics seem straight out of a Kafka story. Once the ship was completed, the Navy decided to dismantle it and move it in pieces first aboard a train and later by barge from St. Petersburg, where it had been assembled, to Nikolaev, its final destination on the shores of the Black Sea. The Novgord was not launched until later, in mid-1873.





Painting showing Novgorod arriving at Sevastopol.





Engraving showing the ship Vice Admiral Popov in 1878.





View of one of the “popovka” in which its propellers can be seen.

It was not the only “popovka” that would sail the waters. In 1972 she had started the construction of another similar vessel in Nikolaev itself, the kyiv, later known as Vice Admiral Popov in a nod to the veteran officer who had proposed the model. The ship was completed in 1876, in time for the outbreak of an Eastern War—it lasted from 1877 to 1878—during which the Novgorod basically focused on the defense of the Odessa coastline.

The (not very epic) legend of the “popovka”

Were circular boats so good idea as Popov believed at the beginning of that same decade? No, although in fairness his result was not as bad as the fame that the “popovka” have earned would lead one to believe, of which it is even said that they rotated with the force of each shot.

The reality – says Va de barcos – is that the bases of the ship’s guns had a fault that affected the cannon fire and the technicians had to correct it. The alleged uncontrolled turns are not, in any case, the only problem with Officer Popov’s peculiar ships.

When sailing in calm areas its structure was stable, but things became complicated when sailing through strong currents. Among the ups and downs, maneuvering the cannons was not easy.

Nor was he particularly agile in turns, he maneuvered slowly, reached very limited speedof just 6.5 knots, and the operation of its steam engines required transporting a considerable load of coal which—the Green Compass points out—reduced its autonomy.

“They were not able to navigate the open sea and were slower than turtles. On the other hand, the force of the shots made the ship turn on itself. These ships could have played a minor role, only as a means of coastal defense, but not in a prominent way,” says former commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Igor Kasatonov, in statements collected by Russia Beyond. To make matters worse, they were not very designed to accommodate a crew either.

Even despite their discreet record of service to the chronicle of Novgorod and Vice Admiral Popov they still had a few pages left to write. Of course, without great episodes. Over the following years they continued to modernize, their weapons were reinforced and they were used to defend the coast, the scenario in which they best defended themselves. In 1903 they were given retirement and in 1911, after a failed sale, they ended up pointing their bow? to the scrapyard, where its last chapter was written.

The “popovka” They were not the only ones vessels that explored the possibilities of expanding the beam to unprecedented levels. Popov’s theories would still be tested on another ship, the Livadia, which was launched in July 1880 with a slightly more stylized design that prevented it from looking like a huge plate. Even today, well into the 21st century, some circular boats remain in service.

