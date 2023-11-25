Anya Taylor-Joy could play a villain in the Fantastic Four movie

A new report claims that Marvel Studios wants Anya Taylor-Joy to give life to a villain in Fantastic Four.

Will Anya Taylor-Joy be part of the MCU?

Insider Daniel Richtman says that Marvel would have his sights set on actress Anya Taylor-Joy to be a villain in Fantastic Four. The report does not clarify who it is, but many already think that she would be a female version of Silver Surferthe popular herald of Galactus. This is because a previous report said that Norrin Radd Marvel would undergo a gender change.

However, reaching that conclusion is a mistake at this point if we don’t have more information. It is true that there is always the possibility that a studio makes these types of decisions, but with the criticism that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has suffered lately, it is difficult to think that they are going to risk changing such an important character. Although changes in secondary characters have been seen before in films of the UCM (something that is already common in adaptations made by any studio), Marvel does not have the habit of straying too far from important characters.

Another point that is not being taken into account is that for months it has been said that the herald that we will see in 4 Fantastic It won’t be Silver Surfer. It is possible that the rumor that speaks of a female version of this character is not aware that there are several heralds. For example, there are a couple of Galactus’s assistants who could appear in the movie, one calls herself Stardustand the other is the earthling Frankie Rayewho later becomes Nova (the one most likely to appear).

Fantastic Four has a release date of May 2, 2025.