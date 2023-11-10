In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Speed ​​and stability are essential in gaming: the HUAWEI AX3, ideal for your PS5, now has an irresistible price on Amazon. Take advantage of the offer and elevate your gaming experience with this next-generation router.

When it comes to gaming, especially on next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5, every millisecond counts and every detail in the quality of the connection can make a difference. It is not only a question of speed, but also of signal stability and range, which must be impeccable to enjoy an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Therefore, the choice of router is crucial and one of the perfect allies for gamers has seen its price plummet on Amazon: the HUAWEI AX3a device that promises to take your gaming experience to the next level at a price of only 55.98 euros.

HUAWEI AX3

An ally for high speed

From the second you start unpacking the HUAWEI AX3, you know you’re looking at something different. This router has been designed with the most demanding gamers in mind. With its technology WiFi 6 Plus AX3000 y speeds up to 2,404 Mbps in the 5GHz bandfurther 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz bandensures that your PS5 can take full advantage of its potential online.

Fast WiFi performance is one of the stars of the AX3, with a 1024-QAM and 160 MHz bandwidthits theoretical speed can reach up to 3,000 Mbps. Furthermore, with his Gigahome Quad Core CPUthe AX3 not only promises speed, but is equipped to deliver it consistently.

Uninterrupted connection, as it should be

The HUAWEI AX3 really shines can handle up to 128 devices connected simultaneously, which is more than the average home will put to the test, ensuring that your gaming sessions are not interrupted by traffic from other devices. And the compatibility with OFDMA technology Multi-user means that the AX3 can send data to multiple devices at once.

Additionally, for those fighting signal-blocking walls and radio wave-absorbing plants, the HUAWEI Dynamic Narrow Bandwidth technology It allows the AX3’s signal to be strengthened and filtered through solid objects, keeping your game going even when you’re away from the router or on different floors of the house.

Cutting-edge technology for immersive gaming

With the support for higher bandwidth of 160 MHzconnecting the AX3 to compatible devices may result in a Internet speed increase of up to 60%. This means that your PS5, along with any other high-quality device using WiFi 5 or higher, will be able to operate at speeds that simply weren’t possible before.

And we must not forget comfort in this era of technology: Huawei Share It greatly simplifies the way you connect your devices to the AX3. A simple touch is all it takes for your smartphone and router to recognize each other, making it easy to connect without the need to remember and type long and complicated passwords.

Security and control in your hands

With the large number of connected devices in our homes, security and parental control become fundamental aspects. The HUAWEI AX3 is not far behind in this sense, offering support for WPA3so you can rest easy knowing that your network is protected from outside intrusions and your data is safe.

He integrated parental control is another significant addition, allowing you to manage and monitor Internet usage within your home. Not only is this reassuring from a safety perspective, but it also allows you to maintain a healthy balance in your little ones’ online usage.

With the price crashing on Amazon, the HUAWEI AX3 isn’t just a smart buy: it’s practically a gift for any gamer looking to upgrade their home networking setup. Fast, reliable, and packed with future-oriented features, this router is ready to be the perfect companion for your PS5.

