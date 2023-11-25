It was a big party in the RTV Oost studio: singer Jannes gave a mini-concert this afternoon for about 80 fans. After first appearing in the radio show of Bert van Losser and Bas Nijhuis, he grabbed the microphone for a performance for his fans.
